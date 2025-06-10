Missing Piravom teen found in Coimbatore, reunited with family

KOCHI: Police traced and reunited a teenager who had gone missing from Onakkoor near Piravom on June 2. Arjun, 17, son of Raghu, was located in Coimbatore and brought back with the help of police and relatives.

According to officials, Arjun had left home due to anxiety over his Plus-I examination results. A bright student who had secured an A+ in his SSLC exams, Arjun was apprehensive that he may not be able to achieve good scores in Plus-I exams.

During the investigation, police learnt that Arjun had travelled to Coimbatore. Kerala police had informed their Tamil Nadu counterpart and Railway Protection Force about the boy. Police had received information that some persons had spotted Arjun in Coimbatore. A search operation was under way in the Tamil Nadu state.

On Saturday, Arjun contacted his parents using a local resident’s phone. The family immediately informed the police, who, along with relatives from Palakkad, went to Coimbatore and brought him back.