Kerala

Nilambur: Parties protest outside various offices following electrocution of Class X student by wild boar trap

The BJP also took to the streets, marching to the forest department office.
Family members and neighbours mourn as the body of Ananthu is brought home in Vazhikkadavu for final rites on Sunday
Family members and neighbours mourn as the body of Ananthu is brought home in Vazhikkadavu for final rites on Sunday Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MALAPPURAM: Nilambur witnessed a wave of protests on Monday, following the electrocution of a Class X student, Ananthu. Various parties held marches targeting different government offices, each placing blame on separate authorities for the incident.

The CPM staged a protest in front of the Vazhikadavu panchayat office. Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan, who led the march, accused the UDF-led panchayat administration of failing to act against the threat posed by wild boars.

“Panchayats are empowered to cull dangerous wild boars, but the Vazhikadavu panchayat has done nothing on that front. Now, the UDF is trying to politicise Ananthu’s death in the name of the Nilambur by-election,” Vijayaraghavan said.

Meanwhile, the UDF took out a march to the KSEB office in Nilambur. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who led the protest, criticised the CPM for targeting the panchayat instead of the KSEB, which he said bore actual responsibility.

The BJP also took to the streets, marching to the forest department office.

Electrocution
Nilambur bypoll
wild boar trap

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com