Police, excise nabbed 19k drug offenders this year across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A whopping 19,168 people have been arrested so far this year for drug-related offences, while a staggering 18,427 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered in the special anti-drug drives of the police and excise departments. The numbers, said officials, indicate that drug abuse has become a huge threat for the state.

Until June 11, the police registered 16,125 cases and arrested 16,953 people in the four months since the launch of their ongoing anti-drug drive ‘D-Hunt’ on February 22. The excise department registered 2,302 cases of drug peddling and consumption and arrested 2,215 people in the 70 days of its special drive, ‘Clean Slate’, the first phase of which was held from March 5 to 12, while the second, launched on April 21, is currently on. A total 1,680 kg of ganja and 8.7 kg of MDMA were seized collectively.

In comparison, there were 35,690 NDPS cases registered last year – 27,530 by the police and 8,160 by excise sleuths. At the current rate, the number of cases will cross 50,000 if the special drives continue for a year. Sources from both departments said the detection rate of cases reveals drug addiction has risen at an alarming rate. “Drug abuse has become a big threat,” said a senior police officer.

However, there is a silver lining. “One good thing is through the special drive, we busted several clandestine drug rackets. We have enhanced the deterrence value through sustained operations and pushed the rackets on the back foot. We are sensing some reluctance on the part of ringleaders, who operate from outside the state, in sending consignments to Kerala,” the cop said.

While ‘D-Hunt’ will run till the end of the month, the excise department is expected to continue ‘Clean Slate’ further. Highly-placed sources said the state government might announce a new action plan later this month and both departments will be charting out new measures to counter drug supply and abuse.

Crackdown continues

Drug cases registered in police, excise special drives: 18,427

Total arrests: 19,168

MDMA seized: 8.7 kg

Ganja seized: 1,680 kg

(Until June 11)