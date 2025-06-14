CM Pinarayi Vijayan: No unholy ties or understanding by LDF

MALAPPURAM: Attacking the Jamaat-e-Islami-UDF relationship, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday accused the UDF of allying with those who have alienated a large section of society. At a public meeting held in Chungathara as part of the Nilambur by-election campaign, Pinarayi asked the Muslim League leaders to recall what Panakkad Thangal did when they were invited for the inauguration of Jamaat-e-Islami’s newspaper and channel.

Pinarayi asked the UDF leadership to consider how adopting an opportunistic position by aligning with Jamaat-e-Islami will affect the country. They should also examine the dangers it will cause in the future, he said.

“Is it enough to just earn benefit for the time being? Shouldn’t they take a stand that takes into account the welfare and future of the country? This (alliance) is not conducive to that,” the chief minister said. He said no such “unholy understanding or ties” will be formed by the LDF. “We are presenting crystal clear LDF politics to the country. The LDF does not need the blessings or support of any separatist, sectarian, or communal force,” Pinarayi declared.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the chief minister of openly promoting communalism. Satheesan pointed out that Pinarayi was the leader who had earlier held a press conference praising Jamaat-e-Islami.

“The chief minister changes his colour like a chameleon. No chief minister has ever changed their statements like this. Two CPM MPs won with the support of Jamaat-e-Islami,” the Congress leader alleged.

Satheesan also clarified that the UDF has taken a unanimous decision to accept Jamaat support.