Malayalis in Israel fear for safety as conflict with Iran escalates

ALAPPUZHA: As the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate, the Malayali community in Israel is grappling with the reality of life amid a raging war. With missile attack sirens blaring through the day, fear has become a constant.

Speaking to TNIE over the phone, Tince James, belonging to Vazhathope in Idukki district and currently residing in the city of Tel Aviv, described the situation as alarming.

“On Saturday night alone, we had to run to the bunker more than three times following missile attack sirens,” Tince said.

While most of the Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system, a few managed to hit their targets.

“In one such attack, an Arab family of five living near our apartment complex was killed,” he said.

Over 20,000 Malayalis are currently working in Israel, mainly in the agriculture and service sectors. Workers from Kerala were recruited on a large scale after the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October 2023.

The Israel government has declared a state of emergency and work has been suspended for the past three days, Tince pointed out. He has been working in Tel Aviv for the past 18 months.

Tince had initially come to Israel on an agricultural work visa after the Hamas conflict led to the dismissal of Palestinian workers. Hundreds of Keralites had reached Israel under similar circumstances. However, many later switched to other jobs due to the physically demanding nature of agricultural work. Tince is currently residing in Israel under a UN Refugee visa and is employed in the hospitality sector as a daily wage worker.