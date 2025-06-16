Satheesan slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan for inaction on wildlife attacks, development failures

MALAPPURAM: Accusing the state government of inaction, despite nearly a thousand people falling victim to wildlife attacks, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday sought to know why it did not take advantage of its authority to kill dangerous animals.

Part of what he termed as his seven questions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Satheesan said the Nilambur by-election has taken on the nature of a political struggle against the state government.

Speaking at a press meet in Nilambur, the Congress leader questioned the CM’s talk of his administrative achievements. “Why has the government not raised the issue of stretches of NH 66 caving in. Who will answer for allegations of irregularities in the project, which has also been touted as an achievement of the state government?” he said.

“Isn’t the deal reached between the BJP and the CPM not behind this apathy?” Satheesan said.

He also raised the reductions in SC/ST welfare funding, the government’s fiscal wastefulness, and the non-payment of minimum support price for crops, including rubber.

‘CPM first welcomed jamaat’

Satheesan questioned the role of the state govt and CPM in turning Kerala into a hub for drugs. About the Jamaat-e-Islami’s support for the UDF, he said it was the CM’s party that first welcomed the organisa-tion’s backing.