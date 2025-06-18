Kerala LoP Satheesan raises CM Pinarayi’s comment on ‘Holy Relic’ to corner Left front

MALAPPURAM: In a tactical move on the last day of campaign for the Nilambur bypoll, leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan has recalled Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks on the ‘holy relic’, which is an emotional issue for the Kanthapuram faction of the Sunnis.

“Just before the Piravom by-election, Pinarayi who was then the CPM state secretary said that the nails and the hair of a person should be treated as body waste. He will not say it here (Nilambur),” Satheesan told a press conference on Tuesday.

Satheesan deliberately raked up the issue to put the Kanthapuram Sunnis on the defensive because they have been very vocal in attacking the UDF for accepting the support of the Jama’at-e-Islami in the Nilambur by-poll. The scholars from the Kanthapuram group have blasted Satheesan for giving a clean chit to the Jama’at. They questioned the Opposition leader’s statement that the Jama’at has backtracked from its earlier stand on theocracy.