In scenic Russia, teenage student trio from Thiruvananthapuram broaden their horizons

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine having a large circle of friends from different parts of the world — buddies who respect you and your culture! How about developing such bonds while being trained in your areas of interest? That is exactly what Aaaqil, Vishal, and Vaiga, three teenagers from Thiruvananthapuram, are experiencing, as they represent India at Artek — a globally renowned children’s centre — on Russia’s Black Sea coast.

Artek conducts annual camps for students from around the world. Children are trained in various domains according to their age and areas of interest on a campus spreads over 252 hectares.

Speaking to TNIE by phone, Aaaqil M Aju, the author of a collection of horror short stories, termed his experience in the Crimean peninsula as refreshing. “I was surprised to see people turn more considerate and friendlier on coming to know that we are from India,” exclaimed the Class 12 student of St Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal.

Aaaqil penned a song about his experience at Artek, which was put to music and played at the camp’s farewell. Having participated in media workshops, the 16-year-old hopes that interactions at the camp will help shape him in his quest to become a filmmaker.

Vishal S Nair, 16, was deeply moved by the scenic beauty of the location. “We are surrounded by mountains on three sides, and by the sea on the fourth.” An avid sports and arts enthusiast, the 11th grader of Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal believes that this is the best time to be at Artek, as participants got to celebrate Russia Day and Russian Children’s Day.