In scenic Russia, teenage student trio from Thiruvananthapuram broaden their horizons

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine having a large circle of friends from different parts of the world — buddies who respect you and your culture! How about developing such bonds while being trained in your areas of interest? That is exactly what Aaaqil, Vishal, and Vaiga, three teenagers from Thiruvananthapuram, are experiencing, as they represent India at Artek — a globally renowned children’s centre — on Russia’s Black Sea coast.
Artek conducts annual camps for students from around the world. Children are trained in various domains according to their age and areas of interest on a campus spreads over 252 hectares.
Speaking to TNIE by phone, Aaaqil M Aju, the author of a collection of horror short stories, termed his experience in the Crimean peninsula as refreshing. “I was surprised to see people turn more considerate and friendlier on coming to know that we are from India,” exclaimed the Class 12 student of St Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal.
Aaaqil penned a song about his experience at Artek, which was put to music and played at the camp’s farewell. Having participated in media workshops, the 16-year-old hopes that interactions at the camp will help shape him in his quest to become a filmmaker.
Vishal S Nair, 16, was deeply moved by the scenic beauty of the location. “We are surrounded by mountains on three sides, and by the sea on the fourth.” An avid sports and arts enthusiast, the 11th grader of Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal believes that this is the best time to be at Artek, as participants got to celebrate Russia Day and Russian Children’s Day.
Despite her family having concerns about the conflict in the region, 13-year-old Vaiga Sanker B S took the opportunity to improve her social skills. “I was an extremely shy person, but I am surprised by the level of confidence I have gained after coming here,” said the only female participant from the country this year.
Amazed by the egalitarian nature of the camp, Vaiga, a Class 9 student of St Mary’s School, Poojappura, said she made the most of her opportunities. An aspiring singer and writer, she overcame stage fright and believes that her interactions with a global crowd will help to make her dreams come true.
The camp, said the only participants from India, aims to promote friendship among students from different cultures, enhance their confidence and leadership skills, and sharpen their talents through various activities. Empathy and inclusivity are the key pillars of this year’s camp, which started on May 28 and will wrap up on June 20. The students were selected based on their performance in various contests organised by the student clubs of the Russian House at their schools.