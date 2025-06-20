Kerala HC: ‘Kerala is a heaven all efforts must be taken to preserve it’

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday expressed concern over the serious health risks near the Ponnurunni Anganwadi, where toxic waste and debris have accumulated in a nearby canal in a hazardous manner.

The court observed that young children are being exposed to this toxic waste and directed that the waste must be removed immediately. It also emphasised that measures must be taken to ensure that such debris do not reach the area again in the future.

“Deliberate dumping of waste, including electronic waste, into the canals is the real tragedy the city is now facing. I therefore direct the district collector to convene a meeting of the high-level committee within two days to address the concerns raised by the court,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran.