Kerala HC: ‘Kerala is a heaven all efforts must be taken to preserve it’

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday expressed concern over the serious health risks near the Ponnurunni Anganwadi, where toxic waste and debris have accumulated in a nearby canal in a hazardous manner.
The court observed that young children are being exposed to this toxic waste and directed that the waste must be removed immediately. It also emphasised that measures must be taken to ensure that such debris do not reach the area again in the future.
“Deliberate dumping of waste, including electronic waste, into the canals is the real tragedy the city is now facing. I therefore direct the district collector to convene a meeting of the high-level committee within two days to address the concerns raised by the court,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran.
The court further remarked, “There is no place like Kerala in the world; it is truly a heaven on earth. But efforts must be taken to preserve it.” The court also raised concerns regarding the reconstruction of the Mullassery Canal. “Senior citizens in that area say that their homes continue to flood due to the ongoing reconstruction work.
The committee should look into this issue as well. The work was supposed to be completed in a few months, but it’s been three or four years now,” the court noted.