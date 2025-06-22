Minister Sivankutty: 30 per cent marks must in year-end exams from Class V to IX

KOZHIKODE: Amid allegations that the quality of general education is declining, a high-level meeting of the General Education Department has decided to implement minimum marks scheme from Class V to IX. This was informed by Education Minister V Sivankutty at a press conference in Kozhikode on Saturday.

It was earlier decided that students should obtain at least 30 per cent marks in the year-end exams in Class VIII, subject-wise, and that students who do not achieve this should be promoted to the next class by providing additional study support during the vacation.

This suggestion drew a lot of social attention. Students, teachers and parents realised the importance of the study support. Along with this, we also realised the importance of achieving the learning objectives in each class. This is not an activity that should be done only after the end-of-year examination, the minister said.

In Classes V to IX, 30 per cent marks will be mandatory for written examinations on a subject-wise basis. The minister said that this is not to limit or filter out the excellence of children to 30 per cent, but to raise all children to the desirable level set by the curriculum.

Education department-level monitoring will be strengthened to ensure the implementation of the project. Deputy Directors of Education, DEOs, AEOs, DIET Principals, Vidyakiranam District Coordinators, and Samagra Shiksha Keralam District Project Coordinators will be trained in these matters at the state level. The respective education officers will provide training to the head teachers of schools in their jurisdiction.

The training of head teachers of all public schools in Kerala will be completed by July 15. It has also been decided to conduct cluster training on July 19 with the participation of all teachers in school-level activities of the comprehensive quality education programme, timely detection of the learning status of students, and providing necessary learning support.

Revised textbooks for Special Schools

This year, for the first time in the history of education in the state, it has been decided to prepare and provide special textbooks for the children of special deaf schools. The books have been prepared under the leadership of SCERT considering the special abilities of these children. The release and distribution of these books will be held on June 30 at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for the Deaf, Jagathy, Thiruvananthapuram.