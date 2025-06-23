Furore as censor board blocks J.S.K’s release

KOCHI: The Central Board of Film Certification’s denial of certification to the film ‘Janaki V/s State of Kerala’ (J.S.K) has created a flutter in Kerala with Malayalam film representatives voicing their angst and the producer deciding to move court.

The courtroom thriller, directed by Pravin Narayanan and starring Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, is about the legal battle of a woman who goes through a traumatic event.

The CBFC allegedly objected to the use of ‘Janaki’ – another name for Goddess Sita – as the name of the title character. Following this, the film’s release, scheduled for June 27, has been postponed.