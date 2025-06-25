Constitution a shield against oppression: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stressing the importance of Constitutional awareness, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said ordinary citizens fall prey to subjugation due to the lack of awareness of rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

“The Constitution is the biggest shield a citizen can use to resist oppression,” he reminded while releasing the Malayalam translation of Constituent Assembly debates, brought out by the state legislature, by handing over a copy to Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan. “Only those who have knowledge of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution can use it effectively when those rights are denied,” he said.

Sastheesan said the Constitution was part of India’s legacy and it was the duty of each and every citizen to protect the constitutional values and morality. Speaker A N Shamseer presided over the function.