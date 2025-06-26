Kerala schoolgirl’s suicide sparks protests; family alleges mental harassment over poor marks

PALAKKAD: The suicide of 14-year-old Ashirnanda, a Class 9 student of St Dominic’s Convent English Medium School in Sreekrishnapuram, has triggered public outrage with family members, school students and their parents, and local organisations alleging mental harassment by the school as the cause.
Protests erupted in front of the school on Wednesday morning, demanding justice and accountability. Ashirnanda, daughter of Thachanattukara resident C Prashanth, was found hanging in a room on the upper floor of her house on Tuesday evening.
According to the family, Ashirnanda was asked to not only relocate to a different seat in the class because of low marks but was also forced to write and sign a declaration -- in the presence of her parents -- stating that if she continued to underperform she would agree to repeat Class 8.
The parents allege that this public humiliation deeply affected her mental health.
After returning from school, she played with her younger sister briefly and was later found missing when a neighbour’s child arrived for tuition.
A search led to the devastating discovery.
The incident has drawn the attention of the Palakkad district administration. The authorities said the district collector has demanded an immediate report, and officials from the district education department have visited the school and collected preliminary evidence.
According to media reports, the school principal has refuted all allegations of harassment, while the school management admitted that the student had been shifted to another class due to poor performance in mathematics, which they claim was part of an academic support strategy, not punishment.
They insist that no harassment took place.
However, her family and local protesters see this as a clear case of emotional pressure and inappropriate treatment of a minor. Agitators have called for a detailed inquiry and psychological audits in schools to prevent such incidents in the future.
The Nattukal police have launched an investigation and the final course of action will be determined after the postmortem report and a detailed inquiry.
“The school management said they will convene a PTA meeting on Thursday at 2 pm. We are collecting details from both the school authorities and the agitating parents,” an officer with the Nattukal police station said.
The school is yet to release an official public statement. Repeated efforts by TNIE to contact the principal and the school management proved futile.