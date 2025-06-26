Kerala schoolgirl’s suicide sparks protests; family alleges mental harassment over poor marks

PALAKKAD: The suicide of 14-year-old Ashirnanda, a Class 9 student of St Dominic’s Convent English Medium School in Sreekrishnapuram, has triggered public outrage with family members, school students and their parents, and local organisations alleging mental harassment by the school as the cause.

Protests erupted in front of the school on Wednesday morning, demanding justice and accountability. Ashirnanda, daughter of Thachanattukara resident C Prashanth, was found hanging in a room on the upper floor of her house on Tuesday evening.

According to the family, Ashirnanda was asked to not only relocate to a different seat in the class because of low marks but was also forced to write and sign a declaration -- in the presence of her parents -- stating that if she continued to underperform she would agree to repeat Class 8.

The parents allege that this public humiliation deeply affected her mental health.

After returning from school, she played with her younger sister briefly and was later found missing when a neighbour’s child arrived for tuition.