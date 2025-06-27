Fake documents case: Aluva court issues proclamation notice against Iranian national

KOCHI: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Aluva has issued a proclamation notice against an Iranian national caught attempting to travel to London using fake documents in 2004.

42-year-old Ali Rostamli Esmaeil is a native of Tabriz, Iran. Ali was intercepted at Kochi’s Nedumbassery airport on March 12, 2004, while trying to fly to London.

He was subsequently arrested following a case registered at the Chengamanad police station, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Passport Act, and the Foreigners Act.

However, after being released on bail, Ali absconded and has remained untraceable. The Ernakulam unit of the Crime Branch is currently investigating the case, and a chargesheet has already been filed in court.

As Ali failed to appear for a trial, the court has now issued a proclamation under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code, directing him to reappear in connection with the case (CC 754/25). Authorities have urged the public to share any information regarding Ali’s whereabouts with the Crime Branch Inspector at 9497987292.



Earlier in February, the court had issued similar proclamations against 17 foreign nationals -- hailing from Sri Lanka, Nepal, France, Iran, and Russia. They had also been arrested for attempting to travel abroad using fake documents from Nedumbassery airport.