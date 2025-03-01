Two deaths in four days raise concerns of Guillain-Barré Syndrome outbreak

KOTTAYAM: As Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreaks continue to be reported from parts of Maharashtra and other states, two deaths attributed to the rare neurological condition within a space of four days at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kottayam raises concerns in Kerala as well. At the same time, doctors point out that there is nothing to panic as GBS cases are being treated regularly at the MCH.
Joy Iype, 58, a resident of Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district, and Gowthami Praveen, 15, of Chenappadi in Kottayam district died at the MCH because of GBS on Monday and Thursday respectively. While the health department does not maintain specific records on GBS cases, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of cases reported in the state, with patients seeking treatment at both government and private hospitals.
While that has caused concerns among the public, doctors have denied a spurt in cases. “At the MCH, we usually treat 25 to 28 GBS cases every year. It has a low death rate,” said Dr T Prasanth Kumar, professor with the department of general medicine at Kottayam MCH.
He said the persons who died of the condition this week were admitted with very poor prognosis. “Recovery is difficult in such cases. In the same period, we had four other patients, who were discharged after successful recovery,” Dr Prasanth said. According to Dr Vyas Sukumaran, district programme manager with the Arogya Keralam project in Kottayam, GBS is not an extremely rare disease.
“Unlike communicable diseases, GBS is not a notifiable disease, meaning that we don’t have an exact number of GBS cases here. However, media reports suggesting that first or second GBS deaths have happened in the state are incorrect and misleading,” he said.
Dr Lijo K Mathew, associate professor and RMO in-charge at the MCH, also stated there was no disproportionate increase in GBS cases in Kerala.
“There has been a steady flow of GBS cases over the years, and hence, the current cases and even deaths are not surprising developments,” he said.
Concerns arose after 11 deaths attributed to GBS were reported in Pune within a span of one month.
What is GBS?
GBS is a neurological disorder that causes abnormal tingling, numbness, pain and muscle weakness. In severe cases, it can lead to difficulties in talking, closing eyes tightly, chewing, and sometimes even breathing. Patients may also experience abnormal heart rates and fluctuating blood pressure.
Doctors suggest that the post-infectious demyelination disease needs a thorough analysis. Currently, the primary treatment for GBS involves Intravenous immunoglobulin medication, which comes at a cost of around I2 lakh in the government sector.
The symptoms of GBS usually begin to appear after a few days or weeks of a gastrointestinal or respiratory infection. It has been reported that various other factors such as surgery, certain vaccinations, etc. could also serve as triggering factors.