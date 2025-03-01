Two deaths in four days raise concerns of Guillain-Barré Syndrome outbreak

KOTTAYAM: As Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreaks continue to be reported from parts of Maharashtra and other states, two deaths attributed to the rare neurological condition within a space of four days at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kottayam raises concerns in Kerala as well. At the same time, doctors point out that there is nothing to panic as GBS cases are being treated regularly at the MCH.

Joy Iype, 58, a resident of Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district, and Gowthami Praveen, 15, of Chenappadi in Kottayam district died at the MCH because of GBS on Monday and Thursday respectively. While the health department does not maintain specific records on GBS cases, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of cases reported in the state, with patients seeking treatment at both government and private hospitals.

While that has caused concerns among the public, doctors have denied a spurt in cases. “At the MCH, we usually treat 25 to 28 GBS cases every year. It has a low death rate,” said Dr T Prasanth Kumar, professor with the department of general medicine at Kottayam MCH.

He said the persons who died of the condition this week were admitted with very poor prognosis. “Recovery is difficult in such cases. In the same period, we had four other patients, who were discharged after successful recovery,” Dr Prasanth said. According to Dr Vyas Sukumaran, district programme manager with the Arogya Keralam project in Kottayam, GBS is not an extremely rare disease.