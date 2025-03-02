KSRTC’s Swift buses take entertainment route!

KOCHI: Travelling in the long-distance Swift buses will soon become an entertaining experience with comedy clips and songs playing on 28-inch LED TVs positioned behind the driver’s cabin. The move is part of KSRTC’s efforts to boost non-operational revenue.

The screens fitted in the Swift buses, especially Super Fast and higher class buses, are expected to bring in advertisements, thereby helping shore up the loss-making public entity. Passengers will also be able to safely access free Wi-Fi while on the move.

“LED TVs are already being experimented in Swift electric buses operating in Thiruvananthapuram city. Following a good response from advertisers, it has been decided to introduce LED TVs to offer entertainment on Swift Super Fast and higher category buses as well,” a senior KSRTC official told TNIE.

The KSRTC-Swift Ltd has already floated tenders for the display of advertisements through TVs fitted in 386 Swift buses, he said.

“Two LED TVs will be fitted in a bus behind the driver’s cabin at a suitable height so that all passengers can watch them unhindered. The passengers can thus enjoy the entertainment throughout the journey and avoid boredom and fatigue. All the new Swift buses being rolled out will have the facility,” the official pointed out.

The free WiFi services will first be introduced in the 13 Premium AC Super Fast buses, before being extended to other higher class buses.