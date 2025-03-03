Kollam estate workers await permanent jobs decades after government promise

KOLLAM: For the last two decades, Vaseegran M S has worked as a casual labourer at the RPL estate in Kulathupuzha. Before him, his father, who migrated from Sri Lanka in the late 1970s, also toiled on the estate in the same capacity. Despite the years of service, the 45-year-old and his fellow workers are yet to receive the permanent employment status they were promised by the state government.

“My parents migrated from Sri Lanka in the 1970s. They worked here, and following which, I took up the mantle. My entire generation has spent their lives on this estate. We were promised permanent employment, but years have passed, and no action has been forthcoming. I am the sole breadwinner in my family. I have a young daughter who is handicapped. Unfortunately, we are stuck here with no option to return,” Vaseegran said.

A total of 247 workers, mostly Sri Lankan migrants and their descendants, have been employed on the estate for over two decades. They have been demanding permanent status, arguing that they work the same hours and perform the same duties as permanent employees but are denied essential benefits.

Currently, casual workers are allowed to work only 20 days a month, including on public holidays, and earn Rs 560 per day. However, they are not eligible for pensions.

Meanwhile, RPL estate officials say the decision to grant permanent employment lies with the state government.