No rift among Congress leaders in Kerala, says Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sought to dispel the notion there is a rift among the party’s leaders in Kerala following its MP Shashi Tharoor’s recent remarks praising the achievements of CPM-led government in the state, saying they stand united.

His comment came in the wake of a meeting between the Congress’ central leadership and the party’s leaders from Kerala at Indira Bhawan on Friday to discuss the strategy and the way forward ahead of next year’s assembly polls.

Following Tharoor’s remarks, the Congress brass issued a warning that strong action will be taken against those making comments that go against the party’s interests.

Posting a picture of the Kerala leaders’ interaction with the media after the meeting on Facebook, Rahul wrote: “They stand as one, united by the light of purpose ahead.” His post was accompanied by the hashtag Team Kerala.

The three-hour meeting at the Congress’s Indira Bhawan headquarters on Friday had discipline, unity and the strengthening of the state organisation as its running theme.

Sources said Gandhi asked leaders present at the meeting to be very careful and not to do or say anything that does not toe the party line.

In the meeting, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge laid stress on discipline, ensuring unity and filling up vacant posts to strengthen the party’s Kerala unit.

Tharoor u-turn on Kerala story

Days after his praise of the growth of Kerala’s startup ecosystem, Shashi Tharoor has taken a U-turn, saying the growth of startups should not remain “confined to paper” alone.