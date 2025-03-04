Student outfits step up efforts to tackle drug menace on campuses in Kerala

KOCHI: With discussions intensifying over the link between drug use and violence in schools and colleges across the state, student political outfits have launched various initiatives to rid campuses of the narcotics menace. Leading the charge, the SFI kicked off its campaign on Monday by organising a statewide human chain across all campuses where the students’ union is under the outfit’s control.

“After forming the human chain, the members pledged to abstain from drugs and actively contribute to eradicating this issue,” P S Sanjeev, SFI state secretary, told TNIE.

As part of its broader efforts, the SFI has decided to establish counselling facilities on campuses to assist students struggling with mental health issues and other personal challenges. “We will ensure that students facing difficulties receive the necessary support. Additionally, we will take strict measures to help those reporting misconduct or harassment,” Sanjeev said.

The KSU has also announced its plans to tackle drug-related issues on campuses, including the formation of vigilance squads. “We intend to set up monitoring cells similar to anti-ragging committees to combat drug abuse. These squads will include teachers, PTA members, local residents, and excise officials. They will be established in all 140 assembly constituencies,” said KSU state president Aloshious Xavier.

In addition, KSU is preparing to stage a protest against the state government, accusing it of failing to take strong action against drug-related violence on campuses. “We will organise awareness campaigns to educate students about the dangers of drug use and ensure they understand the consequences,” Xavier added.

The SFI has also decided to form its own drug-monitoring vigilance squads. “These teams will include teachers, PTA representatives, and excise officials, ensuring legal backing for their operations,” Sanjeev said.