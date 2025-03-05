‘Students accused of ragging will be expelled from hostels in 24 hours’: Veena George

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health, Woman and Child Development Minister Veena George on Tuesday stated that all necessary procedures to prevent ragging have been implemented in the medical colleges under the Directorate of Medical Education in the state. The minister also said that if any incidents of ragging are reported, they will be informed to the police within 24 hours and the accused will be temporarily expelled from the hostel.

The minister was responding to questions in the Legislative Assembly. She added that an emergency meeting of principals was convened and the functioning of anti-ragging squads has been strengthened.

The prohibition of ragging is clearly mentioned in the prospectus of all courses conducted under the Department of Medical Education. All students admitted based on the prospectus are required to submit an anti-ragging undertaking signed by their parents.