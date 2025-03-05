‘Students accused of ragging will be expelled from hostels in 24 hours’: Veena George

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health, Woman and Child Development Minister Veena George on Tuesday stated that all necessary procedures to prevent ragging have been implemented in the medical colleges under the Directorate of Medical Education in the state. The minister also said that if any incidents of ragging are reported, they will be informed to the police within 24 hours and the accused will be temporarily expelled from the hostel.
The minister was responding to questions in the Legislative Assembly. She added that an emergency meeting of principals was convened and the functioning of anti-ragging squads has been strengthened.
The prohibition of ragging is clearly mentioned in the prospectus of all courses conducted under the Department of Medical Education. All students admitted based on the prospectus are required to submit an anti-ragging undertaking signed by their parents.
Anti-ragging committees and anti-ragging squads, including the SHO of the local police station, have been constituted in all colleges. CCTV cameras installed in the hostels are inspected before the admission of first-year students, the minister said in response to the questions.
First-year students are accommodated in a separate block in the hostel and special transportation facilities are also provided for them. The minister added that for the safety of first-year students, a curfew has been implemented requiring them to return to the hostels before 7pm.
Posters creating awareness about ragging and phone numbers to lodge complaints in case of incidents have been displayed in hostels, canteens, libraries and other areas. Veena also said regular monitoring is carried out to ensure that senior students or others do not visit the rooms of newly admitted students in the hostels.