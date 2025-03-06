Kerala government ordered to frame rules to curb ragging

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to frame rules under the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1998, for the effective implementation of anti-ragging norms in the state.

A special bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice C Jayachandran was considering a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) seeking the court’s intervention in the wake of increasing ragging incidents reported at educational institutions.

The KeLSA counsel substantiated existing statutes under the Prohibition of Ragging Act and the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, and explained various Kerala HC judgments and circulars issued by government bodies to prevent ragging in educational institutions in the state.

After going through the various legislation, the court observed that there are already provisions against ragging in Kerala. On this, the KeLSA counsel said effective implementation of these acts and court judgments must be ensured.

HC directive to make UGC party to case

The counsel submitted that there should be district and state-level monitoring mechanisms, and sought amendments to the Prohibition of Ragging Act as it was framed in 1998.

The court orally observed that by framing rules under the Prohibition of Ragging Act, guidelines can be set for its implementation. It suggested that a working committee be formed which can make recommendations to the state government on framing rules. The panel can take suggestions from people and authorities concerned. It can also look into amendments to the Prohibition of Ragging Act.

The HC directed that UGC should also be made a party to the case. It ordered the state government to file a report on whether district anti-ragging committees and the state-level monitoring cell have been constituted. If these bodies exist, the report should substantiate their activities. If they have not been formed, the report should include the time frame required to constitute them. If the time frame is not set by the government, the court will suggest a timeline, the HC said.

The court also sought information from the secretary of the higher education department about the functioning of anti-ragging committees in educational institutions.

C L Anto whose daughter died due to ragging in 1998 tried to make submissions during the hearing. The court directed him to file a plea for impleading him in the case. The case will be considered on March 13.