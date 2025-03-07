CPM to address factionalism, cadre exclusion complaints at Kerala conference

KOLLAM: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has clarified that it will review complaints of factionalism in local conferences and allegations that certain cadres were excluded from committees due to internal conflicts. This was stated in the organisational report presented at the state conference.

“These issues will be sorted out by leaders from the state leadership after convening the district secretariat meeting. If needed, state leaders will also participate in local party meetings. After considering merit and values, decisions will be taken on complaints about cadres being dropped without reason and allegations of factionalism,” the report said.

While acknowledging that factional tendencies have largely ended, the report noted that some cadres continue to operate under the influence of past divisions.

“As part of that culture, some issues have been reported locally in this conference as well. The nature of these issues varies and must be subjected to scrutiny. The party will take strict action against those who attempt to use the organisation for vested interests and try to rally people behind individuals instead of the movement,” it stated.

Meanwhile, in its review of state secretariat members, the CPM lauded AK Balan, Finance Minister KN Balagopal, and PA Mohammed Riyaz for their contributions. However, senior leaders Thomas Isaac and M Swaraj were cautioned over irregular attendance at secretariat meetings.