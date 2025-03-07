‘If unresisted, Modi government will turn fully fascist’

KOLLAM: Amid the ongoing debate over fascism, CPM politburo coordinator Prakash Karat said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has been displaying fascistic tendencies, and if unresisted, could evolve into full-fledged fascism.

Inaugurating the 24th state conference of the CPM in Kollam on Thursday, Karat dismissed Congress’ claim that the Left has abandoned the fight against fascism. Accusing the Congress of playing cheap politics, the CPM veteran asserted that the party does not need a certificate from Congress on how to combat the BJP and RSS. “Congress leader V D Satheesan claims the Left has abandoned the fight against fascism.

But what we are witnessing globally is a neo-fascism distinct from classical fascism. Far-right governments worldwide are targeting minorities and immigrants, and the Modi government is no different. It promotes a corporate-backed Hindutva agenda while attacking democratic rights. Congress has no right to lecture us on how to fight fascism,” Karat said while inaugurating the delegate conference at C Kesavan Memorial Hall.

He also criticised the Union government for its “Hindutva corporatism” and authoritarianism, asserting that Kerala remains a strong bulwark against the Centre’s policies.

He credited resistance from Left and democratic forces for the BJP’s electoral setbacks in the last Lok Sabha elections, which, he claimed, temporarily stalled its attempts to amend the Constitution. “In the existing political scenario, Kerala stands at the forefront of the struggle against Hindutva-corporate regime and in defence of democracy, secularism, and federalism,” he said

“Under the Modi government, public assets have been aggressively privatised, corporate favouritism has increased, ‘One Nation, One Election’ is being pushed, and workers’ rights are being eroded by the new labour codes. We must fight back. Trade unions are already planning a general strike against these attacks,” he said.