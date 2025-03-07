NIA to attach properties of accused in Iran organ trafficking case

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to initiate proceedings to attach the properties of four individuals accused in the 2024 organ trafficking case, in which vulnerable youths were lured to Iran under false promises and forced to donate their organs.
The investigation has revealed bank transactions worth over Rs 6 crore between the first accused, Madhu Jayakumar of Kochi, and the second accused, Sabith Nasar of Thrissur. Officials are now working to trace all assets linked to the accused, as they are believed to have been acquired through criminal activity.
It was on 18 May 2024 that Sabith was intercepted by immigration officials at Kochi airport on suspicion of being part of an organised organ trafficking network. Following this, the police arrested Sajith Shyam, a native of Kalamassery, Kerala, and Bellamkonda Ram Prasad, a native of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The prime accused, Madhu Jayakumar, from Ernakulam, remains absconding, and Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against him.
After taking over the case, the NIA filed a charge sheet against all four accused. The agency found that the accused were running an international racket, deceiving people into travelling to Iran to donate their organs. Many donors were taken to Iran but were never given the promised remuneration.
As the case involves a serious offence, the NIA is moving to attach the accused’s properties. “NIA is looking to attach properties of the accused persons under Section 108 of BNSS. The probe revealed that the properties of the accused were obtained through criminal acts. Steps have been initiated to identify all the assets of the accused persons,” sources said.
As part of its investigation, the NIA examined the bank accounts of the accused, which exposed details of significant financial transactions between Madhu and Sabith related to the organ trafficking operation. According to sources, Sabith's account at South Indian Bank’s Thrissur branch was heavily used for financial dealings linked to the racket.
“The bank account details revealed transactions to the tune of ₹6 crore. The amount is likely higher, as the estimated money received by Madhu is much more. Attempts are being made to trace all movable and immovable properties of the accused persons,” sources said.
The investigation has established that organ donors were primarily from Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, organ recipients were sourced from New Delhi, Jammu, and Ghaziabad, with the network charging up to ₹50 lakh per transplant.
“They lured donors by promising high remuneration. After reaching Iran via Colombo, the victims' passports were confiscated. The racket members detained them in hotels in Iran and pressured them to donate their kidneys. Later, a meagre amount was paid to the donors before sending them back to India,” sources said.
Among the accused, Sajith Shyam and Sabith Nasar were granted bail by the court. Bellamkonda Ram Prasad is still awaiting bail. Meanwhile, authorities continue their search for Madhu, whose arrest is considered crucial to the case, as he allegedly oversaw the racket’s operations in Iran.