NIA to attach properties of accused in Iran organ trafficking case

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to initiate proceedings to attach the properties of four individuals accused in the 2024 organ trafficking case, in which vulnerable youths were lured to Iran under false promises and forced to donate their organs.

The investigation has revealed bank transactions worth over Rs 6 crore between the first accused, Madhu Jayakumar of Kochi, and the second accused, Sabith Nasar of Thrissur. Officials are now working to trace all assets linked to the accused, as they are believed to have been acquired through criminal activity.

It was on 18 May 2024 that Sabith was intercepted by immigration officials at Kochi airport on suspicion of being part of an organised organ trafficking network. Following this, the police arrested Sajith Shyam, a native of Kalamassery, Kerala, and Bellamkonda Ram Prasad, a native of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The prime accused, Madhu Jayakumar, from Ernakulam, remains absconding, and Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against him.