CPM organisational report admits disconnect with people; critiques leadership and district committees

KOLLAM: The CPM organisational report presented before the state conference in Kollam has said that the party has alienated itself from the people, and thereby resulting in a mismatch between the vote-data submitted by branch committees and the election results.

“We should realise this weakness. To understand people and broaden our base, the party had instructed that a party member take the responsibility for 10 houses under their branch. In case there is a dearth of cadre, they were also instructed to use the members of mass organisations. The aim was to make constant contact with the maximum number of houses, avoiding our arch political enemies’ houses. However, we couldn’t perform well. This has culminated in a difference in the votes the branches submit to the upper committees and the actual figures in election results,” the organisational report said.

The report also warned that the distance between party sympathisers and the CPM is growing, much to the distress of the party. “The growing distance between the party and its sympathisers is a major issue. In the past, we held meetings of party sympathisers,” the party documented pointed out.

The report also observed that some of the cadre and leaders from Kozhikode and Ernakulam are eager to make a fortune, cautioning against such tendencies. The party leadership has also come down heavily on three district committees for a lack of coordination.

“In districts like Palakkad, Wayanad, and Thrissur, there is a lack of coordinated work in the party organisation. In Thrissur, where the Enforcement Directorate had intervened in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam, the organisational work has been showing a weakness. The cadre and the leaders have been hesitant towards organisational work merely out of a fear of the central agency. Organisational work in Thrissur should not have any kind of weakness because of the fear of the ED,” the report said.

The organisational report also criticised some area committees for their failure in submitting audited documents to the income tax department. “Some area committees show complete complacency. This will lead to a grave situation as the Union government will not lose any chance to weaken our party. Hence, in district committee offices, an expert capable of handling this must be appointed,” it said .