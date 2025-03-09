CPM’s change in stance on private capital puts allies in a spot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM’s capitalist shift in its perspective, which has gone to the extent of allowing private capital in public sector units, has left the allies including the CPI, in a spot.

The proposal in the CM’s ‘Novel ways for New Kerala’ to run PSUs under PPP-mode has been termed ‘a dangerous trend’ and ‘problematic approach’ by some leaders, while another wondered whether the government would soon hand over loss-making KSRTC to private operators.

A section of leaders in the CPI wondered whether the big brother has lost its Leftist characteristics, while a few others plan to raise objections, when the New Kerala document comes before the LDF. Last time, the CPM didn’t talk about disinvestment of PSUs. Now that too is being done, rued a Left leader.

Communists have always opposed privatisation of PSUs, reminded a senior CPI leader who felt kind of cheated, regarding the new approach.

Right from bank nationalisation to the Common Minimum Programme under the first UPA government, the Left has always maintained its stance, he said.

“How can public sector units be entrusted with private players? We’ve a history of supporting such units. Even when some private players showed interest in taking over PSUs like Keltron, the previous Left governments have opposed it. It’s a highly dangerous trend,” said a Left leader.

Similarly, projection of a third Pinarayi government too hasn’t gone down well with some Left allies. Not only is it too premature, but it also lacks political vision, they felt.