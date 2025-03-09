Majority of delegates back Nava Kerala document

KOLLAM: Though the Nava Kerala document presented by CM Pinarayi Vijayan was well received by the delegates, reservations were raised by a small section. They expressed apprehension over how the proposals would be accepted by the public.

A large section of delegates said that at a time the central government is targeting the state with financial blockade, the proposals opened a new path for resource mobilisation. “The government and party should take steps to present documents before the public. The use of digital technology in the development of the state must be included in the document,” delegates said.

Some of the delegates demanded that agriculture and tourism should be given priority. Climate change should be included as a priority issue simultaneous with the man- animal conflict and measures to protect farmers, they said.

However, a few delegates asked whether some of the proposals included in the document were in line with the party position. “It’s a good initiative. However, we should be cautious regarding the content as to whether they are in accordance with the party line,” a delegate said.

Another delegate from Kozhikode raised serious doubts about the PPP model. “We are the ones who raised the slogan that PSUs should be protected. However, when we come up with proposals that are very close to globalisation ideals, it will be easy for our class enemies to target us. This was what happened in West Bengal. We must discuss whether differential pricing is a suitable policy for us?” he said.

Meanwhile, state secretary M V Govindan clarified that CPM did not intend to implement crony capitalism in the state. “We do not aim to divest PSUs. The PPP model will be considered only after all options are used. The Nava Kerala document will be discussed in the LDF,” he said.