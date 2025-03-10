No deviation from LDF policy, says CM Pinarayi

KOLLAM: There is no policy deviation in the CPM document ‘A New Way for Nava Kerala’ from that of the LDF, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

“The basic policy is that of the Left front,” Pinarayi said while replying to the points raised during the discussions held as part of the CPM state conference in Kollam.

He also told the delegates that there is no question of deviation from the Left policies.

“The cess proposed in the Nava Kerala document is different from the one the Union government is implementing. We are building roads through KIIFB. To repay KIIFB, the government intends to charge a nominal amount as toll. If you are travelling through a KIIFB-built road and you passed only the first three cameras before ending your journey, you will not be charged. However, if an individual uses the full stretch of the road, a nominal amount will be charged as toll,” he said.

The chief minister also said the government has not taken any decision on the issue of prioritising the price of services.

“The services for which the rich should be charged a fee, and the amount to be charged, will be decided later. However, the government will continue with the welfare pension and LIFE housing schemes. The government has to find monetary resources for itself. But the Union government is making it difficult for the state to find resources,” Pinarayi said.

The chief minister also assured the delegates that the government will make water and food available inside forests to prevent the wild animals from entering human settlements.

Money will be provided for that, he said.