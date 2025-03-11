Gen Z’s ‘Chorulla Palli’ trending on social media

KOZHIKODE: During the holy month of Ramadan, helping others and sharing food are considered sacred acts in Islam.

Embracing technology for a modern approach, Gen Z has turned to WhatsApp to facilitate food distribution through groups named ‘Chorulla Palli’ (mosques that serve food). More than five such groups operate across North Malabar and other parts of the state, providing real-time updates on mosques offering Iftar – the evening meal that marks the end of the daily fast.

These groups, with names like ‘Mandhiyulla Palli’, ‘Thurayulla Palli’, and ‘Chorulla Thura’, each have over 1,000 members. Daily updates include the names of mosques and the dishes they serve, ensuring that those in need can find reliable sources of food.

Muhammed Sabith, an admin of one such ‘Chorulla Palli’ group, highlighted the overwhelming response from members.

“We started this group last year just for fun, initially as a friends’ group. Gradually, more people joined, and members began sharing updates about mosques serving Iftar. The activity continued until Eid al-Fitr,” he said.

“This year, I sent a message to the group again, just casually. The response was incredible, and the group became even more active than before. Now, we have 1,025 members. I’ve also learned that many more such groups have emerged this year,” he added.

Amil Sadih, another group’s admin, emphasised the trust-based nature of the initiative. “We prepare the list based on information shared by our members. It’s all about trust, and by God’s grace, no one has ever complained about incorrect details,” he said.

Some users are part of multiple groups to ensure the widest reach. “I’m a member of 10 such groups. We share lists of mosques across all of them, and see this as a great way to help those in need,” said Shahin Sha.