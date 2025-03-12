Anorexia: A ‘thinning’ line between life and death

Just a day ago, on Monday, an 18-year-old girl from Kannur died due to continued starvation after following extreme diets she had seen on online platforms.

For the past couple of months, she had taken food served at home to her room and discarded it later. The only thing she consumed was hot water.

When admitted to hospital, she weighed just 24kg. Her sugar, sodium, and blood pressure levels were extremely low. According to doctors who treated her, she might have been suffering from anorexia nervosa.

“People who have anorexia often have a strong fear of gaining weight and may think they’re overweight, even when they are thin,” notes a Mayo Clinic explainer.

“To prevent weight gain or continue to lose weight, people with anorexia often limit the amount or type of food they eat. They place a high value on controlling their weight and shape and use extreme efforts that can greatly harm their lives.”

The report adds that, in extreme cases, “people with anorexia are at high risk of serious physical harm or death”.

Anorexia has the second-highest death rate of any mental illness, surpassed only by opioid overdoses, it notes. “Most deaths related to anorexia stem from heart conditions and suicide.”

One of the reasons triggering anorexia could be severe fear about gaining weight, says wellness guru Rajiv Ambat, founder of NuvoVivo Center for Obesity, Lifestyle Disorders & Research.

“Even if they are dangerously thin, they might feel they are obese. This could be part of the social conditioning, society’s extreme ideation of a certain type of body figure,” he adds.

“This could be one reason why this condition is mostly seen among women and girls. More studies are required to form a conclusive argument.”