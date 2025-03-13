RSS-BJP activists protest against Tushar Gandhi over remarks at Neyyattinkara event

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Workers of the RSS and BJP protested against Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi at Neyyattinkara on Wednesday. Gandhi was in the town to unveil the statue of eminent Gandhian late Gopinathan Nair.

RSS and BJP workers were irked by Tushar Gandhi’s remarks against the Sangh Parivar at the function. In his speech, Tushar Gandhi said cancer has crippled the country’s soul. The Sangh Parivar is spreading this cancer.

BJP and RSS workers who were upset over the remarks questioned him after the function. Gandhi said he stood by his words and returned after raising the slogan “Gandhi Ki Jai.”

The incident triggered widespread protest. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said blocking Tushar Gandhi is equivalent to insulting Mahatma Gandhi. He said the incident was humiliating to the whole state.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam termed the incident an unpardonable crime. The incident has once again exposed the Sangh Parivar, he said. Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran said there’s no justification for the Sangh Parivar action.

Tushar Gandhi was in the state capital in connection with the centenary celebrations of the historic meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Madom, on March 12, 1925.