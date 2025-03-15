Ramesh Chennithala stresses need for nationwide dalit revolution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting the persistent socio-economic struggles of dalits and adivasis even in the Amrit Kaal of independence, Congress Working Committee member and MLA Ramesh Chennithala accused successive governments of subverting constitutional reservation norms and pushing such communities further into poverty. Stressing the need for a nationwide dalit revolution, he said that the time for a strong, collective movement has arrived. He was speaking at the launching of the Dalit Progressive Conclave 2025 as part of the Gandhigramam initiative.

With 16.6% of the population, which is around 25 crore people being marginalised and sidelined, a powerful dalit movement is necessary. The Gandhigramam Foundation has decided to organise a Dalit conclave, said Chennithala. Launching the Dalit Progressive Conclave, Chennithala said that he introduced the programme in the state in 2010 during his tenure as KPCC president.

Over the past 15 years, more than 25 Gandhigramam programmes have been held across 14 districts. The conclave is scheduled for March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Biotechnology in Jagathy, Thiruvananthapuram.

Transcending party politics, the conclave aims to bring together political leaders and dalit-adivasi movement leaders. Since its inception in 2010, the Gandhigramam initiative has focused on visiting Dalit and Adivasi settlements each New Year’s Day, directly engaging with their issues and compiling solutions to be presented to policymakers. This grassroots effort marks the first initiative of its kind in the state.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar will inaugurate the event. Ramesh Chennithala will preside over the session, while Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar, and MP Thol Thirumavalavan will address the gathering. The governor will also honour Kodikkunnil Suresh, the longest-serving member of the Lok Sabha.

The conclave is structured into three thematic sessions: Dalit Constitutional Rights & Violations, Women’s Empowerment in Society & Family, Dalit Unemployment & Land Issues.

The valedictory session will be held at 3.30pm, chaired by former Union minister Mukul Wasnik. The session will be inaugurated by Kerala SC/ST Welfare MP Shashi Tharoor and former Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut.

Other notable speakers include Jignesh Mevani, former minister Pandalam Sudhakaran, MLAs Kovoor Kunjumon and I C Balakrishnan, former MP K Somaprasad, and P Sudhir, Director of Braithwaite & Co. The event will also honour Padma awardee Lakshmikutti Amma for her contributions.