Writer, social activist AK Puthussery Master passes away

KOCHI: Writer and social activist A K Puthussery Master passed away at the age of 90. He authored 94 books and contributed stories, scripts, and songs for dramas, ballets, and films. Notable among his works are the books Yagam: Natakam and Thalamurakal. He also scripted movies such as Eeyampattakal (2018) and Krishnapaksha Kilikal (2002). He had also penned dialogues for one of the films.

The public paid their respects at the Puthussery residence on V P Antony Road, SRM Road, on Sunday. On Monday, the body will be kept for public homage from 10 am to 1 pm at Ernakulam Town Hall. The final rites will be held at the cemetery of St Mary’s Basilica on Chittoor Road at 3 pm.

Puthussery Master had worked with ST Reddiar and Sons. He is survived by wife Philomena Puthussery and children Dr Jolly Puthussery (head of department, Folk and Culture, Hyderabad Central University), Roy Puthussery (HR consultant, Kochi), Baiju Puthussery (HAL, Kochi Naval Base), and Naveen Puthussery (Malayalam teacher).