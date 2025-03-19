26-year-old hacks wife to death in Kerala's Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: A drunk man hacked his wife to death at Engapuzha in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Kakkad resident Shibila, 22, was killed by her husband Yasir, 26. Shibila’s mother Haseena and father Abdurahman were seriously injured in his attack.

Yasir attacked his wife on Tuesday evening following a family dispute. He reached Shibila’s house in his car and slashed her with a knife.

Haseena and Abdurahman were injured while trying to prevent the attack. Haseena has been admitted to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital and Abdurahman to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Yasir escaped from the spot after the incident. Before leaving, Yasir piled up Shibila’s clothes, burned them, posted the photo as his WhatsApp status, and sent it to many people.

After hours of search, police nabbed Yasir from the casualty area of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Thamarassery police officials said that the accused will be taken for detailed medical checkup to confirm whether he had used drugs or alcohol during the crime.

“Yasir married Shibila in 2020. He had been running an eatery on Thamarassery Ghat Road. But he was selling drugs under the guise of the eatery business and when residents became aware of this, they complained, leading to the shop’s closure. Yasir used to create ruckus at home always,” said Majeed, Shibila’s relative.

Shibila and her family had earlier filed a complaint with the Thamarassery police, citing threats from Yasir.