Household debt in India increasing alarmingly, affecting savings: Economist Pinaki Chakraborty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Global debt, both public and private, has increased manifold during the last decade which poses a serious threat even to the existence of common people across the globe, said Pinaki Chakraborty, eminent economist and former director of NIPFP.

Delivering Professor I S Gulati centenary lecture on the third day of the International conference on 'Rethinking public Finance for Emerging development challenges', he said that the total global debt increased in recent times to 237 per cent of the world GDP.

The total debt of individual households had increased to 94 per cent of the GDP.

The huge increase in household debt in India is alarming and creates serious issues in the development and investment of the country. He said that the total household debt in India during 2010-11 was 8 per cent of GDP and has now edged up to 37 per cent which is quite annoying.

According to him, the sizable increase in private debt in turn affects the size of financial savings in India. The accruing debt is a serious concern and this may create big problems to banking and financial institutions. The net financial savings had plummeted during the last few years, he added.