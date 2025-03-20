Tharoor’s ‘global-citizen’ push lands Congress in tight spot, again

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shashi Tharoor’s attempts to integrate his ‘global-citizen’ image with his people’s politics have once again landed the Congress in a tight spot.

While speaking at an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, Tharoor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Admitting his failure in analysing the position taken by India on the Ukraine-Russia war, he said India is now in a position to help create lasting peace in the region, and that Modi could hug the presidents of both Russia and Ukraine. Within no time, the BJP welcomed the former UN under-secretary general and four-time Thiruvananthapuram MP’s remarks.

Though, both the state and national leaderships of the Congress remained tight-lipped, the dissatisfaction was evident. A national leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity that the party has adopted a wait-and-watch policy. “Unlike Tharoor, we will not tell the media what we are up to. It is against propriety for a party leader to oppose its declared positions. When you are part of an organisational structure there are limits to personal opinions. If a person continues to speak at variance, it shows that he has no interest in party policies and positions,” he said.

Tharoor’s praise came just days after Rahul Gandhi unleashed an attack on a section of leaders in the state unit for their alleged connivance with the BJP. Moreover, at a consensus meeting called by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul, the former warned Kerala leaders against hailing Modi. The warning came after Tharoor praised the PM on his visit to the US following Donald Trump’s inauguration.