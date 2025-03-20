Tharoor’s ‘global-citizen’ push lands Congress in tight spot, again
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shashi Tharoor’s attempts to integrate his ‘global-citizen’ image with his people’s politics have once again landed the Congress in a tight spot.
While speaking at an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, Tharoor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Admitting his failure in analysing the position taken by India on the Ukraine-Russia war, he said India is now in a position to help create lasting peace in the region, and that Modi could hug the presidents of both Russia and Ukraine. Within no time, the BJP welcomed the former UN under-secretary general and four-time Thiruvananthapuram MP’s remarks.
Though, both the state and national leaderships of the Congress remained tight-lipped, the dissatisfaction was evident. A national leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity that the party has adopted a wait-and-watch policy. “Unlike Tharoor, we will not tell the media what we are up to. It is against propriety for a party leader to oppose its declared positions. When you are part of an organisational structure there are limits to personal opinions. If a person continues to speak at variance, it shows that he has no interest in party policies and positions,” he said.
Tharoor’s praise came just days after Rahul Gandhi unleashed an attack on a section of leaders in the state unit for their alleged connivance with the BJP. Moreover, at a consensus meeting called by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul, the former warned Kerala leaders against hailing Modi. The warning came after Tharoor praised the PM on his visit to the US following Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Meanwhile, the state Congress leadership is of the opinion that after the meeting in Delhi the ball is now in the court of the high command. “We had our reservations about Tharoor praising the LDF government. However, it was Rahul who took the initiative to meet him personally. Hence, the decision has to come from the high command,” a senior leader said.
However, there is a perception within the Congress and the UDF that Tharoor is presenting himself in a new avatar: as a leader who looks after the interests of the state and nation beyond party politics. They also believe that his statements are but a teaser.
“Tharoor presents himself as an honest, neutral politician. These two values have a wide market among the public. When Tharoor was criticised for praising the Modi-Trump meeting, the MP defended himself and said that he spoke with the country’s interests at heart and that he couldn’t always stick to party policy. “This is an announcement for the stakeholders in politics,” he said.
Although there is a truce within the Congress, the Tharoor camp knows very well that state leaders would not accept his candidacy for chief minister. After he competed against the will of the Gandhi family for the Congress president post relations between the two hit a low, up until the recent meeting in Delhi.
The Congress is also watching BJP’s response. BJP national leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sambit Patra, and Kerala president K Surendran have all welcomed Tharoor’s statement.
The Congress knows well that it is in no position to lose leaders with immense public support at a time when the party had suffered repeated setbacks in assembly elections. This position could give Tharoor further wiggle room.