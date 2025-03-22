Police invoke SAFEMA against drug peddler in Kerala, confiscate assets

ALAPPUZHA: Intensifying the crackdown against the narcotic and drug mafia in the state, police have begun confiscating the illegal wealth amassed by the kingpins of the mafia.

The first such case was registered in Alappuzha and the police confiscated the house and 17.5 cents of land belonging to a ganja dealer invoking the Smugglers And Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 (SAFEMA Act). The house and land of P K Khan alias Shaiju Khan, 41, of Khan Manzil, Puthuppallikunnam, Nooranad, was confiscated based on the order of the Tribunal under SAFEMA Act, Chennai.

According to district police chief M P Mohanachandran, Shaiju Khan has been implicated in seven ganja-related cases registered between 2020 and 2024 at Nooranad police station, Nooranad excise office, and Alappuzha excise enforcement office.

“He was involved in smuggling ganja from Odisha and Tamil Nadu and distributing it across Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Kollam districts, targeting young people and children.

He was arrested multiple times, including in March 2023 with 2 kg of ganja, in June 2024 with another 2 kg, and in August 2024 with 8.5 kg of ganja.

Despite being granted bail, 125 grams of ganja was found at his residence during a police raid in November 2024.

He is a habitual drug dealer and finally the department decided to invoke SAFEMA Act,” the DCP said.