Trains, courier services now key routes for narcotics smuggling in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: A recent joint analysis by the state’s excise and police departments has raised serious concerns over the sharp rise in drug trafficking via trains and courier services, which are now being identified as primary conduits for smuggling narcotics into the state.
Data reveals that drug seizures on trains have shot up dramatically this year. In 2024, authorities seized 559 kg of narcotics worth approximately Rs 2.85 crore from trains operating within Kerala. However, in just the first two months of 2025, 421 kg of drugs valued at Rs 2.16 crore were intercepted, signalling a worrying trend.
“This surge is unprecedented,” a senior officer with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said. “Nearly 75% of the amount of narcotics seized in the whole of 2024 was confiscated in just January and February of this year. We have arrested 31 individuals acting as carriers, and investigations suggest a well-coordinated network operating across state lines.”
The figures currently available pertain solely to the Thiruvananthapuram railway division, hinting at the possibility of even larger trafficking operations across other divisions in the state.
According to Navin Prasath, assistant security commissioner, RPF, “As the illegal transportation of drugs and narcotic substances through trains is on the rise, RPF Palakkad division has formulated a multi-layered enforcement plan in collaboration with government railway police (GRP), excise and local police. Surveillance cameras have been installed at key railway stations in the division and are being monitored 24x7.
“The vulnerability of trains is being analysed and frequent random luggage checks are conducted by RPF personnel in association with other law-enforcement agencies.
We have procured a sniffer dog who is being trained for deployment at major railway stations and key transit points. The special squad is analysing suspicious booking of tickets by former convicts and effective intelligence sharing is being carried out between RFP, GRP, excise and local police,” he added.
RPF officials attribute the spike to increased vulnerability of passenger and cargo trains. “Trains, due to their connectivity and high volume of passengers, have become soft targets of smugglers. We have intensified checks, deployed additional personnel, and are using sniffer dogs and surveillance technologies to stem the flow,” the officer added.
Excise officials expressed similar concern over courier services — especially unregulated and illegal operators who function beyond the purview of existing transport laws — being exploited by drug syndicates. In January and February alone, over 50 kg of ganja smuggled through courier services were seized following tip-offs.