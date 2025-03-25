Family alleges foul play in IB officer’s death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family of Megha Madhu, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer at the immigration department of Thiruvananthapuram airport, has raised suspicions over her death after she was found dead on the railway tracks.

The family has filed complaints with both the IB and the police, demanding a thorough investigation.

According to her family, Megha had a close relationship with a Malappuram native who is also an IB officer. She had spoken about this relationship with her family. Though they initially opposed, later they accepted the relationship.

After their relationship progressed to marriage, the IB officer allegedly withdrew and Megha was upset for days. This led her to take the extreme step, as reported by her colleagues.

Megha, a native of Karayakkakuzhi in Pathanamthitta, was found dead near the railway tracks in Chakka on Monday morning around 9.30 am. She had left the airport in the morning after completing her shift. She had joined the department a year ago and was the only daughter of Madhusoodanan and Nisha.

The family has urged authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding Megha’s death. Police have begun enquires based on the complaint.