Tanur Municipality introduces environment budget to combat seawater intrusion, water scarcity

KOCHI: Facing critical environmental challenges, including seawater intrusion, Tanur Municipality has introduced a dedicated environment budget alongside its annual budget.
This move is particularly significant, as 16 of the 44 wards, situated between the Canoly Canal and the sea, are under threat from rising salinity levels.
The situation is dire, with drinking water needing to be supplied to over four wards during the peak monsoon season due to high salinity in well water, according to Tanur Municipality chairman Rasheed Moria.
The environment budget, presented by Deputy Chairperson C.K. Subaida, aims to tackle challenges such as water scarcity, groundwater depletion, and coastal erosion.
"Tanur is grappling with unprecedented challenges, as seawater intrusion continues to spread, exacerbating critical groundwater issues and water scarcity. The situation is dire, with the municipality shouldering the burden of supplying drinking water to residents via tankers, a responsibility that's increasingly weighty over time. In response, the Tanur Municipality Environment Budget was devised to address the pressing need for sustainable development, ecological balance, and environmental stewardship," Rasheed said.
As an initial step, the budget has allocated Rs 10 lakh for groundwater mapping. Based on the study’s findings, the municipality plans to allocate further funds for recharging wells to prevent seawater intrusion.
"We propose implementing groundwater scientific mapping to assess recharge potential and identify overexploited areas. Additionally, we suggest promoting rainwater harvesting and recharge through the construction of rainwater harvesting pits, recharge wells, and artificial water storage structures like percolation ponds. Furthermore, we emphasise the need for strict groundwater management and monitoring to ensure responsible water use and recharge, ultimately safeguarding our water resources," Rasheed added.
Jais Jose, co-founder and director of Equator Geo Pvt. Ltd., which collaborated with the municipality to design the budget template, stressed the importance of scientific studies in tackling the crisis.
"Addressing seawater intrusion and poor water quality are top priorities for us, given the significant concerns these issues pose for Tanur's coastal residents. Leveraging detailed scientific studies, groundwater mapping, and water quality assessments, we're working to develop solutions that will safeguard drinking water sources and protect local livelihoods," Jose said.
"As part of this effort, we are supporting Tanur Municipality in preparing a comprehensive Local Action Plan on Climate Change (LAPCC), focusing on scientifically identifying and addressing the region’s key environmental challenges," he added.
Alongside these efforts, the municipality has launched innovative initiatives such as the Pen Box Challenge to promote plastic waste collection and recycling, distributing cloth bags to reduce single-use plastic, and providing LED bulbs to BPL households to encourage energy efficiency.
All these initiatives are designed to help Tanur Municipality move towards its sustainability goals, contributing to Kerala’s vision of climate resilience and environmental stewardship, Rasheed said.