Tanur Municipality introduces environment budget to combat seawater intrusion, water scarcity

KOCHI: Facing critical environmental challenges, including seawater intrusion, Tanur Municipality has introduced a dedicated environment budget alongside its annual budget.

This move is particularly significant, as 16 of the 44 wards, situated between the Canoly Canal and the sea, are under threat from rising salinity levels.

The situation is dire, with drinking water needing to be supplied to over four wards during the peak monsoon season due to high salinity in well water, according to Tanur Municipality chairman Rasheed Moria.

The environment budget, presented by Deputy Chairperson C.K. Subaida, aims to tackle challenges such as water scarcity, groundwater depletion, and coastal erosion.

"Tanur is grappling with unprecedented challenges, as seawater intrusion continues to spread, exacerbating critical groundwater issues and water scarcity. The situation is dire, with the municipality shouldering the burden of supplying drinking water to residents via tankers, a responsibility that's increasingly weighty over time. In response, the Tanur Municipality Environment Budget was devised to address the pressing need for sustainable development, ecological balance, and environmental stewardship," Rasheed said.