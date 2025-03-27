To cane or not: Should corporal punishment return to classrooms?

Earlier this month, the Kerala High Court, hearing the case of a teacher accused of caning a class 6 student, rationalised teachers carrying canes to educational institutions.

“Let teachers, if they wish, carry a cane… It need not always be used, but its mere presence will deter students from misbehaving,” Justice P V Kunhikrishnan observed.

Granting bail to the accused, the court further stated that teachers should be shielded from criminal prosecution for minor disciplinary actions in schools if carried out in good faith.

This marks the fourth time in as many years that the court has deliberated on this issue and arrived at the same stance. In two previous cases, it urged that teachers be allowed to use “reasonable/moderate” force to discipline students with a much-needed caveat — that there is no malicious intent.

Why this stance?

Why is the Kerala High Court favouring such a stance? One may naturally ask. But before we get to that, it is best to examine one more case.

Last year, the court quashed a criminal case against a female teacher who had disciplined a Class 7 student for verbally abusing her. Justice A Badharudeen noted that teachers today educate students under the constant fear of what they can and cannot do, which could have “dangerous consequences” for the functioning of educational institutions.

A similar observation was made in the latest case as well. The court’s conclusions assume significance amid a marked increase in the number of criminal and sexual cases against teachers. Court data reveals that there were nearly as many cases filed against teachers in the past four years as those filed in the previous two decades.

The High Court alone heard 18 cases in the 2020-24 period. The figure stood at 19 from 2000 to 2020.

While some cases are genuine, concerns have been raised about a rise in allegations that may not always be well-founded. They are often filed by anxious parents who may not fully grasp how their child’s character is developing.