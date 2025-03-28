Kerala HC dismisses petitions for vigilance probe into alleged bribery involving CM Vijayan

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed petitions filed by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and late Gireesh Babu of Kalamassery seeking a vigilance probe into the alleged illegal financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and three UDF leaders.

"An unnecessary investigation or an enquiry into an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act against a public servant based on suspicions may cause a blemish on his career or reputation. Being called to appear before a criminal court as an accused is a serious matter that affects one's dignity, self-respect, and image in the society," said Justice K Babu.

The complainants alleged that CMRL paid Rs.1.72 Crores to Exalogic Solution Pvt Ltd and Veena T, which was a bribe paid to Pinarayi Vijayan for doing favors and misusing his official position. Besides, other public servants - MLA Ramesh Chennithala, MLA Kunhalikutty and former Minister for Public Works V K Ebrahim Kunju, and A Govindan - were also named as accused in the matter for having received illegal gratification.

The complaint was based on the order of the Interim Settlement Board, New Delhi, wherein many admissions were made by the officers of the company that would disclose offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The IT department found that CMRL has been systematically inflating its expenses and made payments in cash to several individuals, including media houses and politicians.