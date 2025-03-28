'L2: Empuraan' sparks debate on social media

KOCHI: Mohanlal’s highly anticipated film, 'L2: Empuraan', has ignited a fierce debate on social media with some viewers interpreting it as having a political undertone that allegedly disparages right-wing ideologies.

Certain right-wing social media handles expressed discontent, suggesting that director Prithviraj had deceived Mohanlal and his fans.

A Facebook post by ‘Sanathana Dharma’ accused Prithviraj of deceiving Mohanlal and his fans. Meanwhile, media outlet HinduPost commented, “The latest Mohanlal-starrer, 'Empuraan', has revealed itself to be an overt Hindu-bashing propaganda film, portraying Hindus as villains amidst the ongoing genocide of Hindus across the subcontinent, including India.”

Pratheesh Vishwanath, the founder of Hindu Seva Kendram and a key figure aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), publicly accused the filmmakers of having ulterior motives