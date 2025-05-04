Initial findings rule out asphyxiation, but questions still remain

KOZHIKODE: The death of four patients who were evacuated after smoke engulfed the emergency block of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Friday night continues to raise questions, even as the preliminary postmortem examination concluded that the deaths were not caused by smoke inhalation.

Health Minister Veena George, who visited the spot on Saturday, announced that a team of medical experts from outside the Kozhikode MCH will be appointed to investigate allegations by relatives of the deceased that the patients on ventilators died during evacuation. The allegation is that the deaths could have happened when the critically-ill patients were evacuated without proper medical support.

Yusuf Ali, brother of a patient, Naseera, alleged that her health had improved before she was removed from the ventilator and that she died while being removed from the ventilator.

The postmortem of Gopalan, 65, from West Hill; Surendran, 59, from Vadakara; and Gangadharan, 70, from Meppayur, revealed that the cause of death was cardiac arrest. According to the preliminary autopsy findings of Meppadi native Naseera, 44, the death was due to poisoning. A migrant worker Ganga, 34, was brought dead to the hospital. However, the samples of their internal organs will be sent for further examination.

The explosion, which occurred around 8 pm on Friday, originated in the UPS room adjacent to the MRI scan unit. It was followed by a heavy release of smoke, causing panic among patients and their bystanders. The initial investigation report of the Fire and Rescue Services team stated that the smoke was caused by a short circuit in the UPS.