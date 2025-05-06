AICC eyes Christian face for KPCC

KOTTAYAM: As moves for a change of guard at the helm of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) gather pace, all talk is now centred around naming a person from the Christian community to the position. Even as Pathanamthitta MP and former Kottayam DCC president Anto Antony has emerged as a strong contender, the AICC leadership has reserved its decision, at least for the time being, as a consensus remains elusive.

In addition to Anto, the names of former Kannur DCC chief and Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph, and senior leader and Chalakkudy MP Benny Behnan are actively being considered. The AICC seems keen to take into account the concerns of the Christian community, especially the Catholic Church, over inadequate representation in the party leadership, especially after the era of A K Antony and Oommen Chandy. The Church has aired its concerns on multiple occasions.

While Anto has the backing of the AICC leadership, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra blessings, Sunny is the preferred nominee of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The party leadership’s stance has not gone down well with the Church. Apart from the fact that its nominee is being overlooked, Anto does enjoy good relations with the Church, say Christian leaders. Meanwhile, there is a strong feeling among senior leaders that both Anto and Sunny will come up short when pitted against CPM’s seasoned Pinarayi Vijayan and BJP’s new generation leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, prompting them to back an extended term for K Sudhakaran.

Meanwhile, the Church is viewing reports of Anto enjoying the support of Changanassery archbishop Thomas Tharayil as mere propaganda aimed at sidelining its nominee. While trhe Church initially planned to release a statement debunking the rumours, it ultimately decided against it, preferring not to intervene in Congress politics. Anto’s links to the Pentecostal Church have also created hesitation among some Church leaders.