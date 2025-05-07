Kerala government to marginally increase Plus-I seats for 2025-26 academic year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will allow a marginal increase in Plus-I seats for the 2025-26 academic year to ensure that all eligible students get admission, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said. The government will not have additional financial liability due to the increase.

A 30% increase will be made in all government schools in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. 20 pc increase will be made in aided schools in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. In addition to this, aided schools which place requests will be allowed 10 pc increase. 20 pc marginal increase will be made in all government and aided schools in Kollam, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

A 20% marginal seat increase will be allowed in all government and aided schools in Ambalapuzha and Cherthala taluks in Alappuzha district. Increase will not be made in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki.

The government also decided to continue the 77 temporary batches and 4 shifted batches sanctioned in 2022-23 academic year, 97 temporary batches and 14 shifted batches sanctioned in 2023-24 academic year in the 2025-26 year. The total seats available through the marginal increase is 64,040 and temporary batches 17,290. Plus-I classes will begin on June 18, 2025.