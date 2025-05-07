KPCC president Sudhakaran gains unexpected edge amidst leadership delays

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Operation Sindoor appears to have turned into an unexpected advantage for KPCC president K Sudhakaran, with the announcement of a new party chief facing further delays.

With Anto Antony’s proposed elevation hitting a roadblock, the Sudhakaran camp has now adopted a cautious wait-and-watch approach.

This shift followed Sudhakaran’s recent meetings with senior Congress leaders A K Antony and former KPCC president V M Sudheeran. Sources close to the high command said Antony has advised the AICC leadership against rushing into a decision. “He has advised the high command to take all sections into consideration before taking a decision as the crucial elections are coming,” a senior leader told TNIE.

Supporters of Sudhakaran allege that deliberate attempts were made to tarnish the KPCC president’s image in the eyes of the high command. “The reports that Sudhakaran had complained to the high command against AICC general secretary in charge of the state, Deepa Dasmunsi, were part of a conspiracy,” Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA told TNIE. “It was factually incorrect. We have high regard for her as she had the history of fighting against the Left terror in West Bengal,” he said.

Sudhakaran has since left Thiruvananthapuram, while posters in support of him were spotted in several parts of the city, including near the KPCC office. In a calculated move, he publicly stated that the high command has never informed him of any impending leadership change, a remark that has put the party leadership in a tight spot.