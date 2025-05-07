President Murmu’s visit to boost Sabarimala’s prominence

PATHANAMTHITTA: President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Sabarimala temple on May 19, as part of her two-day trip to Kerala, will be a milestone for the temple. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the temple, described the proposed visit as a significant moment in the temple’s history.

“At a time when Sabarimala is gaining prominence as a major spiritual and religious centre globally, the visit of the President will be a milestone in the overall development of Sabarimala. Another President, V V Giri, had visited the hill shrine a long time ago. However, the first citizen’s visit in recent times will be both special and beneficial for the shrine,” TDB president P S Prashanth told TNIE.

Sources said Murmu’s visit aligns with the Edava month pooja, with the temple opening for rituals on May 14 at 5pm and closing on May 19 at 10pm.

Murmu will reach Kerala on May 18. She is likely to attend a jubilee conference at St Thomas’ College, Pala, and her overnight stay is likely at Kottayam or Kumarakom. On May 19, she may reach Nilakkal via helicopter before proceeding to the Pampa base camp.

From Pampa, Murmu will either undertake the traditional 4.25-km-long trek to Sannidhanam or use the steep emergency road leading to the shrine. The Special Protection Group (SPG), which oversees the President’s security, will decide the mode of travel.