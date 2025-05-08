White cassock for olive greens, a man of the cloth finds new calling

PATHANAMTHITTA: A clergyman from Pathanamthitta district is set to tend to new flock by joining the Indian Army as a religious teacher. Equipped with the blessings of the Malankara Orthodox Church and rigorous military training, Fr Jim M George’s journey is a testament to the unique blend of faith and national service.

The objective of a religious teacher in the Army is to ensure national integration, with religious and regional harmony in the unit. “Spiritual enrichment of soldiers, their motivation, stress management and welfare are subjects we have to deal with. As a religious teacher, one must conduct spiritual sessions, provide counselling to ease soldiers’ mental stress, and promote secularism and unity within the armed forces,” he says.

His training also prepares him to bolster the morale of soldiers before high-risk missions.

For Fr Jim, the call to serve his faith and his nation goes hand in hand. Soon, he will officially join the Assam Regiment with the rank of naib subedar, completing a remarkable journey from the altar to the barracks.

The priest considers his transition to a commissioned officer as a divine act. Growing up in Chenneerkara, Mathoor, as the third child of Malyilparambil V George and Omana George, his upbringing instilled a sense of service and discipline.

Ordained in 2021, Fr Jim served as vicar of St Bahanan’s Church, Kodumon, and St George Orthodox Church, Karimanthodu. He was also general secretary of the Akhila Malankara Balasamajam.