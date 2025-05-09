Kerala

Centre denies political clearance for Kerala health minister's US visit

Veena George's scheduled lecture at Johns Hopkins University blocked, following previous travel clearance rejection.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George.(File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government has denied political clearance to Health Minister Veena George for a scheduled lecture at Johns Hopkins University in the US, according to a statement from her office.

The request for travel clearance, based on an official invitation from the university, was submitted three weeks ago but was rejected three days ago.

This is not the first instance of such a denial.

Last year, the minister had to cancel a visit to Kuwait to meet Keralites affected by a fire incident, following a similar lack of clearance.

